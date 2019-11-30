Another Round of Wintry Weather to Hit Northern Rockies

RIVERTON, Wyo. – Another round of intense wintry weather is expected to hit the Northern Rockies through Saturday.

Blizzard warnings have been issued in central and northeastern Wyoming, while winter storm watches and warnings are in place throughout the rest of the state and in Montana.

National Weather Service officials say areas under a blizzard warning are forecast to see wind gusts up to 60 mph (96.56 kph) and snow accumulations up to 9 inches (22.86 centimeters) between Friday afternoon and Saturday night.

Officials say the blowing snow and icy roadways will make travel extremely hazardous.

Parts of central Montana are expected to receive 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) or more, while areas along the Rocky Mountain Front that were socked in by the storm earlier this week will see lesser accumulations this time.