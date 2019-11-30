Conservative Leadership Needed in Helena

Business experience and conservative leadership is desperately needed in Helena. For 16 years liberal Democrats have controlled the governor’s office and frequently vetoed good legislation. We must change that.

I came to see Greg Gianforte as a state leader years before he ran for office. Since then he served us well in Congress. We need him as governor.

I invited Greg Gianforte to my small hometown to help mentor groups and individuals on high tech jobs, long before he ran for public office. In recent years as congressman he has held friendly meetings all over Montana, including rural communities from Eureka to Ekalaka. He understands the many issues across this broad state.

He took our voices to Washington, D.C. I appreciate his hard work as a public servant. His skill set makes him an ideal candidate for governor.

Too often campaigns resort to name calling and misrepresentation of information. Congressman Greg Gianforte will focus on the positive.

I support Greg Gianforte in his run for Governor. Top-notch executive experience, great service in Congress, and positive vision for Montana make him my choice.

Sen. Mike Cuffe

R-Eureka