Montana’s Trust Lands Generate Nearly $100M

HELENA – Montana trust lands produced nearly $100 million in revenue for education and other recipients from July 2018 through June 2019.

The $99.2 million in revenue from forestry, minerals, agriculture and real estate was up about $12 million from Fiscal Year 2018. However, it’s still well below the $188 million brought in in Fiscal Year 2010.

The revenues dipped as low as $86 million in FY2017.

The Independent Record reports the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation gave a ceremonial check for $46 million to Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. The amount is about 5.5% of the Office of Public Instruction’s $840 million budget.

Other money goes to the university system, the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind, the Montana Veterans Home and public buildings.