Bigfork High Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Bigfork High School was evacuated on Monday morning after a bomb threat was called in.

Sheriff Brian Heino said the call came in at about 7:30 a.m. and school officials quickly evacuated the building. Students were sent to the nearby junior high school. Roads around the school were also closed.

Law enforcement searched the building but did not find any explosive devices. Students were allowed to return at around 9 a.m.

Heino said the incident remains under investigation and that whoever called in the threat could be charged with a crime.

“We take threats like this very seriously,” he said.