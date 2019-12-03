3:33 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone was going through his mail.

12:40 a.m. A man thought he saw poachers.

2:14 a.m. A Columbia Falls man was “acting up again” by wandering around the neighborhood boarding up windows in his underwear.

9:02 a.m. A woman in Whitefish was screaming “Get off my mountain!” at passing drivers.

9:36 a.m. A Kalispell man was looking for his wife. Turns out she had been arrested the night before.

11:06 a.m. Two horses were on the run in Columbia Falls.

12:55 a.m. A house fire was reported in Somers. The caller reported that they had doused it with a small bucket of water.

1:05 p.m. Kids were standing on a frozen pond. The caller thought it was OK for adults to standing on the ice — since they know how dangerous that can be — but the kids shouldn’t be out there.

6:53 p.m. Someone pocket-dialed 911. The dispatcher tried to ask if there was an emergency but all they could hear were children laughing and playing.

7:45 p.m. Guns were stolen in Columbia Falls.

9:29 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his neighbor’s door was open.

10:45 p.m. A dog would not stop barking.

11:42 p.m. Someone was being threatened online.