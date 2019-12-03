Flathead Grad Xio Lopp Earns Conference Award

Xio Lopp, a 2016 Flathead High School graduate, was named the Northeast-10 Conference Setter of the Year after helping propel Division II Bentley University to the conference championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament.

Lopp, a senior at the Massachusetts school, has piled up the accolades in 2019, nabbing the conference’s setter of the week award four times in the final six weeks of the season, and picking up setter of the year and first team all-league honors when the conference handed out its annual awards. She is averaging nearly 10 assists per set and has 61 total blocks this year.

The Falcons (26-5) won the conference’s regular season and tournament titles, and will open play as the No. 2 seed in the East Regional. Tournament play begins Thursday, Dec. 5 in Rockville Centre, New York.