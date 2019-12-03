Juvenile Arrested For Calling in Bigfork Bomb Threat

A male juvenile has been arrested following a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of Bigfork High School on Monday.

Sheriff Brian Heino said the teen was caught because authorities were able to track where the call had come from and a number of witnesses allegedly saw him make the call.

The teen will most likely be charged with intimidation.

Heino said the call came in at about 7:30 a.m. and school officials quickly evacuated the building. Students were sent to the nearby junior high school. Roads around the school were also closed.

Law enforcement searched the building but did not find any explosive devices. Students were allowed to return at around 9 a.m.