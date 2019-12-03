Whitefish Review Holding Launch Party at Casey’s

The Whitefish Review is releasing its 24th issue, “Awakenings & Our Teachers,” on Saturday, Dec. 7 with a celebration at Casey’s in downtown Whitefish.

The new issue features 45 authors, poets, photographers and artists, as well as an interview with singer and songwriter Huey Lewis. The cover features work by Michael Reeder and Lola Dupré.

“For this issue, our 24th experiment in art, literature, and community, we put out a call for stories where there was an awakening. We also looked at broad interpretations of what could be considered a teacher,” said founding editor Brian Schott in a statement.

The launch event will feature readings by Kevin Canty, Debra Magpie Earling and Robert Stubblefield. It will also feature two Whitefish locals who are published in the issue. Sherri Nissen is a fifth-grade teacher in Columbia Falls who will read from her essay “River Lessons.” David Noftsinger is a songwriter who will perform from his submission “Cold Crow.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. with live music by the Caroline Keys Trio. Readings begin at 7 pm. The Whitefish Community Foundation, Glacier Bank and Good Medicine Lodge are sponsoring the evening. A $10 entry donation is suggested to support the nonprofit literary journal, which publishes the “literature, art, and photography of mountain culture and beyond.” It is supported by donations, grants and subscriptions.

Copies of the Whitefish Review are also available in bookstores and for order online at www.whitefishreview.org.