2:01 a.m. A suspicious woman was filming people in Libby.

8:30 a.m. A deer broke its leg.

9:52 a.m. A chimney caught fire in Libby.

12 p.m. A dog was wandering around a Libby neighborhood.

12:22 p.m. A scam involving eBay gift cards was reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

2:40 p.m. Someone wanted to drop off a shirt and hat for an officer at the Kalispell Police Department.

3:41 p.m. A man in an old Cadillac drove into the ditch three times.

4:42 p.m. A Kalispell business owner called 911 to complain about one of his employees.

6:25 p.m. A Kalispell resident called to report that after trying all day they had finally captured a small bulldog running around their neighborhood. Now they wanted to know what they should do with it.

7:54 p.m. A Kalispell store owner reported that there was a woman “pretending to shop.” The owner wanted to woman to either shop for real or leave his store.

10:15 p.m. A car drove into the side of a building.