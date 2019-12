When: Friday, Dec. 6, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishchamber.org

Stroll through downtown Whitefish and enjoy street vendors, crafters, fire dancers and wagon rides as well as the beautiful downtown storefronts all dressed in their holiday finest. Get your picture taken with Santa and visit the Whitefish Winter Carnival royalty. Enter for a chance to win hundreds of dollars in gift certificates, products and services.