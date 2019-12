12:25 a.m. There was debris in the middle of the road.

12:47 a.m. A Libby youth was trying to escape her home well after her bedtime.

1:55 a.m. A man was biking down the middle of a street in the middle of the night. A local resident felt that was unsafe.

1:09 p.m. A young shoplifter was caught in Kalispell.

3:32 p.m. A man called police to let them know that he had gotten into a fight with a friend while driving down the highway. The man ended the fight by jumping out of the moving vehicle.