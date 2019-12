When: Friday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Columbia Falls

More info: www.columbiafallschamber.org

The annual holiday celebration “Night of Lights” in Columbia Falls starts with a craft fair at 4 p.m. Then watch the dazzling parade at 6:30 p.m. There’s a meet and great with Santa and Mrs. Claus and holiday music at the Coop afterwards. Enjoy an evening of fun, music and shopping.