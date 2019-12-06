Hunting In Town

12:45 a.m. A Libby man was causing a scene.

10:58 a.m. A Libby resident called to report that two men were deer hunting in the middle of town.

2:50 p.m. A Kalispell man stole his roommate’s dog. The animal was later returned.

4:16 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because they saw some youths skateboarding in the park and assumed they were up to no good.

4:24 p.m. Someone called 911 because they saw a dog inside a parked car and they thought it was far too cold for the dog to be there.

4:48 p.m. A truck burst into flames.

6:17 p.m. A Kalispell man was trying to “pick a fight.”

7:02 p.m. A Kalispell man left his wallet at Walmart.

10:51 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he saw someone standing outside his home.