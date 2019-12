HELENA — No one was injured when a Helena school bus rolled into an irrigation ditch Monday morning

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Dave Gleich told the Independent Record the driver had finished his route and stopped just north of the city to make sure there were no more children on the bus.

The driver forgot to set his parking brake and the bus rolled into the ditch, Gleich said. There were no children on the bus and the driver wasn’t injured.

The crash happened at about 8:10 a.m.