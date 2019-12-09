Whitefish City Council Approves Dana Smith as City Manager

After three years of working for CPA firms that specialized in auditing public entities such as local governments, Dana Smith took a job as finance director for one of the cities she had audited: Whitefish.

“It was the best decision I’ve ever made, coming to work for the city of Whitefish,” Smith said. “I say that because I am always excited to come to work every day. The people I work with are all very talented individuals, and the people of the community are very special.

“We have such a sense of community, and I find that to be really rewarding when trying to work on projects and solve problems for the community.”

Five-and-a-half years after taking the finance director position, Smith is now at the helm of the entire Whitefish government after the city council approved her on Dec. 2 as the new city manager.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” she said. “I’m excited to be able to lead the organization I’ve been so proud to work for the last five-and-a-half years.”

Finance director was a good staging ground for the city manager position, as the finance department not only oversees city finances but also IT, utilities and billing. The job gave Smith broad insight into local city governance, as did her role as assistant city manager, where she was able to gain further experience in upper leadership and fill in as top administrative officer when the city manager was out of town.

“I think all of that has really prepared me for this next role,” Smith said.

Smith replaces Adam Hammatt, who resigned in September after two-and-a-half years on the job. Hammatt had replaced Chuck Stearns, who retired in 2016 after eight years as city manager.

Smith, 32, moved with her family from California to Polson in 2001 and attended high school in Polson. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration-accounting from the University of Montana in 2009 and then completed her master of accountancy degree from UM in 2010. She is also a licensed certified public accountant.

Following Hammatt’s departure, Smith stepped in as interim city manager. The city council decided to seek a permanent replacement internally. Smith submitted her application and did an interview with city leaders on Nov. 18 before getting approved.

Smith will be tasked with addressing a full slate of important issues right out of the gates. The city is currently crafting a plan that seeks to strike a balance between continuing to foster a robust tourism economy while ensuring city infrastructure isn’t overstressed and local residents’ needs are prioritized.

“The city is taking on a role in helping to address all the impacts we see through increased tourism,” she said.

Additionally, the city’s tax-increment finance (TIF) district will sunset on July 15, 2020, and the city will need to explore other potential TIF opportunities. Revenue from the TIF district helped finance city hall, the downtown parking structure and the emergency services center. City hall and the emergency services center will be completely paid off by the time the district sunsets, and the parking structure will be mostly paid off.

The city will also begin developing a resort-tax renewal plan in January to take to voters in the fall of 2021, and Whitefish has been actively trying to address its affordable-housing crisis. Another big-picture item is the inevitability, based on historical trends, of an economic downturn in the future.

“There’s a lot of financial planning that needs to occur,” she said. “We’ve had good economic times, but we have to make sure we’re prepared for the next downturn.”

Smith is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys paddle boarding on the Whitefish River and snowshoeing in Glacier National Park with her family. She’s happy to lead the community she loves and be an active member of it.

“It’s the people who make Whitefish who we are,” she said.