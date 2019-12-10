‘Christmas at Our House’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Volunteers from throughout the Flathead Valley are busy preparing one of the largest meals of the year with the 30th annual “Christmas at Our House” dinner fast approaching on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The free dinner and gathering at the Montana National Guard Armory on U.S. Highway 93 in Kalispell serves an average of 3,000 people every year and is managed entirely by volunteers, who do everything from securing entertainment to managing the operation to preparing the mountains of food that will be served. This year’s meal features 100 turkeys, one ton of potatoes, and loads of other traditional dishes, including ham, stuffing, green beans, cranberries and olives, and pie. Any leftover food is donated to local assisted-living facilities.

The 2019 “Christmas at Our House” dinner is Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the free meal, attendees can meet Santa Claus — who will of course have a sack full of toys to distribute — and listen to live music from Rob Quist and his family, along with the Big Sky Fiddlers.

Organizers say volunteers are still needed to help serve the dinner and manage the event, and financial contributions are always welcome. To volunteer your time, contact Barb at (406) 261-1896 or Janice at (406) 261-1398. To make a donation, mail a check made out to Christmas at Our House to P.O. Box 10644, 30 N. Meridian Drive, Kalispell.

For more information on this year’s event, find SantaAtTheArmory on Facebook.

The Montana National Guard Armory is located at 2989 U.S. Highway 93 North in Kalispell.

