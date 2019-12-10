12:02 a.m. A man was driving down the wrong lane of U.S. Highway 2 through Kalispell.

12:20 a.m. A Hungry Horse man was kicked out of a local bar.

1:07 a.m. A deer came out of the blue and was struck by a car near the Blue Moon.

1:43 a.m. A “kind of creepy” guy was spotted in West Glacier.

3:16 a.m. A man drove his car into a ditch. The man escaped the accident relatively unscathed, except for a tooth.

6:21 a.m. Some earrings were stolen in Kalispell.

9:20 a.m. A minor flood was reported at a Kalispell business.

9:30 a.m. A Kalispell man was upset about being kicked out of a local business for being rude to the employees. The man said that he knew the owner of the business and for some reason that gave him permission to be rude to anyone he wanted to.

9:56 a.m. A Kalispell man’s truck was trashed.

10:30 a.m. Someone found a pile of needles along Foys Lake Road.

12:22 p.m. A man was just sitting in his vehicle not doing anything.

12:54 p.m. Someone called 911 because they saw a man driving around with low tires.

1 p.m. A kid was running back and forth across U.S. Highway 2 in Coram.

1:30 p.m. Someone tried to break into a Kalispell garage right in front of the owners.

1:48 p.m. Pocket dial.

2:19 p.m. A Lakeside man accidentally dialed 911 while setting up his new smartphone. The man apologized for the mistake and said that maybe it was a “not so smart” phone.

2:56 p.m. A large dog was walking around town and no one was sure where it belonged.

3:25 p.m. A Kalispell man said someone was driving like a jerk.

5:36 p.m. There was a fender bender in front of McDonald’s in Whitefish.

6:06 p.m. A dog has been wandering around Somers for a few days.

6:10 p.m. A Marion man called 911 because his neighbor has shut off the water from their shared well.

7:12 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that he was peacefully sitting on his porch when an “aggressive Husky” ran at him.

9:43 p.m. A Kalispell couple was parked on the side of the highway having a screaming match.

10:04 p.m. Four or five guys were brawling in Kalispell.