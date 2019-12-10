Spotlight Event: Members’ Salon

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m.

Where: Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell

More info: www.hockadaymuseum.org

Opening reception for Members’ Salon. The diverse exhibit is a testament to the extraordinary talent of the museum’s membership. Artists of all skill levels present one piece of their recent work and the display hosts a broad variety of media. Many of the pieces are offered for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the museum at this fun holiday art party. Admission is free for members and $10 for the general public.