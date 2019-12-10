World Gym to Open First Montana Location in Kalispell

World Gym International is opening is first Montana location in north Kalispell later this month at 555 East Swift Creek. The new 17,000-square-foot facility will feature state-of-the-art equipment and amenities.

“We are so excited bring World Gym and its culture to Big Sky Country and our hometown,” said Stacy Delorme, co-owner of World Gym Kalispell. “We have so many fun things to offer our members, they won’t be able to stop themselves from getting in the best shape of their lives.”

The iconic World Gym brand was founded in 1976 by Joe Gold during the glory days of “Muscle Beach” in Santa Monica, Calif. Since then, it has added more than 200 locations in 22 countries and territories.

The Kalispell location will include strength training and cardio equipment, a steam room, locker rooms, tanning, hydromassage, a juice bar, personal training, nutrition coaching and more. It will also offer a variety of group exercise classes. Fifteen staff members will join the four co-owners, including certified coaches, personal trainers and group exercise instructors.

Membership rates start at $39 per month. For more information, visit WorldGym.com/Kalispell.