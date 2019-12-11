Real Estate Market Trends

Last week, we studied counts of Kalispell homes for sale (in any given month) over the past five years. Let’s do something similar at the county-level (see chart). I filtered to Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $150,000 to $749,999 (three ranges per chart). The print version of this column only has space for one chart, and I left it to the editor to choose the most interesting. The online version has a rotating GIF with 10-second displays of each of the sequential price range trios charted (GIF is posted below).

Again we see the rise in offerings in spring and summer, over the relative drop-offs of fall through winter. Again, we notice that the cheapest range has basically collapsed. The next two also show choices declining in recent years. $300,000 to $399,999 (and $450,000 to $599,999) are showing trends of higher peaks and deeper valleys. $400,000 to $449,999 availability was back to 2017 levels, in 2019.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.