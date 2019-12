When: Dec. 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

A twist on the Brothers Grimm fairy tales, this imaginative and enchanting show has spawned numerous national tours and revivals and remains one of the American theater’s best-loved musicals. Presented Whitefish Theatre Company and directed by Kim Krueger. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, and $10 for students with reserved seating.