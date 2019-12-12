Santa Is Coming to Town

12:36 a.m. A fight broke out at the airport.

12:55 a.m. A dog has been barking on Cooperative Way for at least two hours. The reporting party apparently went up to the home where the dog lived, knocked on the door and asked that they let the dog inside so he would be quiet. The dog’s owners did just that.

12:57 a.m. A man was dragging a shopping cart down the highway.

1:33 a.m. A Kalispell man was “freaking out.”

2:37 a.m. A Bigfork mother reported that her son had apparently run away with his vape buddies.

7:52 a.m. A Kalispell man drove into a pond.

11:15 a.m. Santa was spotted in the sky above Kalispell. Apparently, he was making a practice run before the big day.

11:57 a.m. A Bigfork resident reported that they were having problems with a mean old junkyard dog.

11:58 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that she was having problems with her ex-husband and his new wife.

12:44 p.m. A Columbia Falls garage burst into flames.

12:57 p.m. A dog was sitting in the middle of the road.

1:08 p.m. A Washington resident called local authorities because they were being harassed by a locally run website.

1:38 p.m. A “bag of drugs” was found in Kalispell.

3:03 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his car was stolen. When asked for a description of the vehicle, he reported that it was full of cat food and other cat-related items.