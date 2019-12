When: Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m.

Where: United Way conference room in Kalispell

More info: hulamontana.com

This family friendly event includes authentic Hawaiian hula dance and music, Christmas classics and a visit from Hawaiian Santa. The Hula school fundraiser will also have homemade pies and cider, silent auction gift baskets, and Hawaiian crafts for sale. $5 donation per person at the door.