Avalanche Danger High in Glacier Park, Surrounding Area

The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for Glacier National Park, the Flathead Range and the Swan Range through 6 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the danger for slides is “high” because new, wind drifted snow is overloading buried weak layers of snow. Natural and human caused slides are expected throughout the day. Officials are recommending people avoid steep terrain for the rest of the day.

The Avalanche Center notes that similar dangerous conditions may exist outside of the forecast area as well and that people should proceed with caution while traveling in the mountains.

The National Weather Service in Missoula is forecasting snow throughout the weekend.

For more detailed information, please visit flatheadavalanche.org.