Gianforte a Principled Conservative

For the past two years Congressman Greg Gianforte has been in Washington, D.C. working hard as an exceptional representative for Montanans. This experience has been invaluable by making great connections, working with President Donald Trump, and exchanging ideas and information with folks around the country. He has seen what has worked nationally and in other states and has gained a tremendous amount of knowledge on how he can improve things here in Montana.

Greg also has the experience of starting and running successful businesses, and that knowledge has given him much insight on what makes an effective executive. That business experience and leadership is something that would be put to great use in Helena. Our state government has grown to a point that there is little return on taxpayers’ investment. This waste is something that a seasoned executive can correct by cutting the many inefficiencies we have currently.

Looking at Greg’s background it is clear that he has a strong principled conservative record, executive experience, and the relationships necessary to be a great governor. He is the most qualified candidate in this race and best positioned to win, which is why I fully support him as our next governor.

Rep. Mark Noland

R-Bigfork