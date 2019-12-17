“Cyber Attacked”

1:23 a.m. A trio of Kalispell residents was accused of stealing mail. Upon further investigation, the people were only checking their own mailbox.

4:58 a.m. A car slid off the road and into a tree.

5:42 a.m. Two men were breaking into cars in Kalispell.

6:23 a.m. A Kalispell man reported seeing a car that “looked like it had been taken for a joy ride.”

6:49 a.m. A resident locked their keys in their car.

8:31 a.m. A Kalispell man said a friend of his that he invited to stay with him for a few days has exhausted his welcome but is refusing to leave.

9:05 a.m. A Kalispell toddler was playing with his mom’s phone and called 911. There was no emergency.

9:21 a.m. A Whitefish woman said that someone threw a marble at her car.

9:25 a.m. A dog has been wandering around a Whitefish neighborhood for two days.

9:30 a.m. A Kalispell man said his neighbor barged into his house.

9:33 a.m. A Kalispell man said a stray cat has been living at his house. He would like to take it to the shelter but he doesn’t have a cat carrier to transport it.

10:41 a.m. A Lower Valley man said that there has been two boats sitting down by the old Demersville boat launch for the last few weeks and no one knows who they belong to. The man wanted someone to take them away.

10:59 a.m. A service dog was being mean to some other dogs.

11:09 a.m. A Kalispell man turned himself in.

12:09 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone had shot at his guesthouse.

2:19 p.m. A dog has been running around the neighborhood.

2:25 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 and said he heard that someone had shot a dog and threw it into a river. The dispatcher told the man that had not happened.

2:27 p.m. A Kalispell man said his mailbox had been destroyed overnight. He had a few suspects in mind.

2:42 p.m. Some fuel was stolen from a local rental business.

4:20 p.m. A man and a woman were screaming at each other at a local restaurant.

4:41 p.m. Some mail was stolen in Kalispell.

5:02 p.m. A Kalispell woman called in a panic saying that she was being “cyber attacked.”

5:07 p.m. A dog named Kona was missing.

5:28 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that someone needed to come and get his drunk friend.

5:59 p.m. A Columbia Falls dad was really, really drunk.

7:46 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that there was an explosion in her neighborhood and that she smelled something “smelly.” Turns out some local kids were blasting off fireworks.

7:47 p.m. Four or five dogs have been barking “all the time,” according to an annoyed Kalispell man.

8:31 p.m. A Bigfork resident called 911 on their Apple Watch by mistake.