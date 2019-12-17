Hoops Roundup: Glacier Boys Notch Win, C-Falls Girls Improve to 3-0

Junior Keifer Spohnhauer led the way with 12 points and Glacier High School opened the 2019-20 boys basketball season with a 49-45 win over Great Falls C.M. Russell on Friday, Dec. 13.

The Wolfpack (1-1) nearly finished a weekend sweep on their home court but fell 62-61 to Great Falls High on Saturday. Across town at Flathead, the Braves dropped both of their games, 63-54 to the Bison and 65-48 against CMR. The Flathead and Glacier girls teams both went 0-2 in Great Falls against the same two opponents.

In Class A, the Columbia Falls Wildkats (3-0) remained undefeated with a 59-30 blowout of Stevensville on Dec. 14. The third-place finishers in the state a year ago began the year with two wins at the Frenchtown Tip-Off event on Dec. 6 and 7. The Browning and Ronan girls also notched victories last weekend.

On the boys side, Columbia Falls nabbed its first win of the season by besting Stevi 55-36. Browning also picked a win, taking down Polson 66-60 in a Northwest A conference matchup.

In Class B, Bigfork’s girls entered the win column for the first time with a 55-32 victory against Chinook at the Coyote Classic in Shelby on Dec. 13. Eureka’s girls beat Choteau and Conrad over the weekend to improve to 3-0.

