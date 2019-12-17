Kalispell Approves Tourism Business Improvement District

The Kalispell City Council unanimously approved the reestablishment of the Kalispell Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) at its Dec. 16 meeting.

The current TBID was established in 2010 and expires on June 30, 2020. The reestablished district takes effect on July 1, 2020 and will last for 10 years.

Hotels and lodging facilities formed the district with Discover Kalispell. The district will generate money that goes into a marketing fund used to promote Kalispell’s tourism economy.

Each night, hotels charge a $2-per-room TBID fee that’s remitted quarterly to the City of Kalispell, according to Discover Kalispell Director Diane Medler. The funds are transformed into marketing techniques like social media promotions and travel guides through Discover Kalispell.

“TBIDs are incredibly important,” said Bryce Baker, who sits on the TBID Board of Directors and represents My Place Hotel. “It brings a much-needed concise voice to all the different hotels … Overall I think we all realize that people who don’t spend the night in hotels don’t spend as much money.”

Ninety-seven percent of lodging facility owners petitioned in the district’s area were in favor of reestablishing the TBID, and 60 percent is required for district creation.

The TBID was first established by the City of Kalispell in 2010 to promote hotel stays in the area after hotel owners worked with the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce to form the district.

Other cities with TBIDs across the state include Missoula, Billings, Great Falls and Helena, Medler said.

For more information, visit discoverkalispell.com.