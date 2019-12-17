Kalispell Man Pleads Guilty After Threatening Fellow Campers

A Kalispell man who drunkenly threatened to shoot multiple people at a campground after being asked to turn down his music pleaded no contest to a single charge of felony criminal endangerment.

Timothy Isaac Measles pleaded no contest to the felony during a change of plea hearing on Dec. 12. He will be sentenced in February.

According to court records, law enforcement responded to the Ashley Lake Campground on June 15 following the report of a man waving a gun around and firing it. One of the callers said the man, later identified as Measles, was clearly drunk and had pointed a gun at him when he asked that Measles turn his music down. Another witness reported hearing Measles say that he would “have no problem putting bullets in their heads.” Measles was apprehended without incident.

Measles was initially charged with assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. The assault charge was dropped as part of a plea deal.