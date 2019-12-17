Milner Wins Pair of Races at Butte Swim Meet

Flathead’s Lily Milner won the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke races at the Butte Invitational swim meet on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Milner, just a sophomore, won both races by more than three seconds, taking the 100 free in 54.14 and the 100 back in 1:01.55. The Flathead girls finished seventh out of 10 schools as a team.

Glacier’s boys and girls teams both finished third at the event. The girls were led by Eden Flake (2nd in 100 individual medley) and Caroline Dye (2nd in 200 free), while Alex Bertrand (2nd in 200 IM) and Drew Bouda (3rd in 500 free) paced the Wolfpack boys.