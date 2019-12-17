Second Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop Opens in Kalispell

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop location has opened on Kalispell’s north side. The restaurant is located at 2292 U.S. Highway 93 North.

“This will be our second store in Kalispell and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” owner Ryan Patzer said in a press release. “We’re also excited for our customers to try our new sandwiches: Jimmy Cubano, Spicy East Coast Italian and The Frenchie.”

Patzer says he plans to hire around 25 employees. Anyone interested can apply at the store, open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and fill out an application.

Founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, Ill., Jimmy John’s is one of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S. with over 2,800 Jimmy John’s locations across 43 states.

The new Jimmy John’s in Kalispell will deliver sandwiches to your door if you are inside the delivery area and offers convenient catering for any occasion. Customers can stop by the new location, call the store at (406) 755-4464, or order online at online.jimmyjohns.com.