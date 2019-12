When: Dec. 19-Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Performing Arts Center

More info: www.atpwhitefish.org

The Yuletide Affair tradition continues with its incomparable mix of heartwarming holiday music, heart-stopping performance and hilarious satire. Conceived and directed by Betsi Morrison, the show is performed by Alpine Theatre Project’s Broadway guest artists. Tickets are $49 to $54 and often sell out early.