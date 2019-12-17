Wrestling: Flathead 5-2, Glacier 2-3 at Mining City Duals

Paxton Boyce of the Flathead High School faces Marcus King of the German state of Baden-Württemberg during an outdoor wrestling event at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on August 7, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead won its group but missed out on a top four finish with a pair of narrow losses at the Mining City Duals in Butte Dec. 13-14.

The Braves beat Billings Skyview (42-25), Belgrade (54-23) and Ronan (76-0) on Friday to qualify for the championship bracket, and knocked off Missoula Big Sky-Loyola (35-31) and Billings West (41-33) to set up a showdown against Bozeman with a spot in the championship match on the line. The Hawks prevailed, 34-31, and would go on to finish second at the event behind Great Falls High. The Braves had a chance to wrestle for third place, but Big Sky-Loyola avenged its loss earlier in the day by beating Flathead 41-36. Billings Senior would beat Big Sky-Loyola to take third.

Glacier won a pair of pool matches Friday, taking down Columbia Falls 48-21 and Havre 39-34 before Senior upended the Wolfpack 41-31. Glacier lost to Frenchtown (38-34) and Skyview (43-29) in consolation matches on Saturday.