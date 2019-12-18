Real Estate Market Trends

Homes are listed for sale, and remain available (active) until they are sold, or the contract expires, or the contract gets overtly canceled. How does the ebb and flow of availability trend by month and season over the past four years? I filtered to Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $799,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted, by month, the number of homes active, sold and canceled. The print version of this column only has space for one chart, and I left it to the editor to choose the most interesting. The online version has two rotating GIFs with 15-second displays of each of the sequential price range trios charted (one GIF shows active/sold/canceled; the other shows canceled vs. expired). Both GIFs are posted below.

Again we see the rise in offerings in spring and summer, over the relative drop-offs of fall through winter. Usually more homes are active and sold during warmer months. The lower price range has few cancellations.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.