When: Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m.

Where: Flathead High School in Kalispell

More info: glaciersymphony.org

Just in time for Christmas, this fun-filled concert will feature holiday music for the whole family. Enjoy music from Frozen, The Nutcracker and Sleigh Ride among other holiday favorites. There will be surprises and perhaps even a visit from Santa Claus. Ticket prices vary.