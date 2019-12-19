Train v. Deer

12:51 a.m. Some kids were throwing snowballs at an area pizza delivery guy.

1:45 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that there was a woman passed out in his yard.

8:10 a.m. A Kalispell man reported finding some mail in his driveway.

8:44 a.m. A man reported that a train hit a deer but not hard enough to kill it. The employee was wondering if someone from the sheriff’s office could come out and finish the job.

12:22 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report a fire in Texas.

12:53 p.m. Some teens were driving around town like jerks.

1:53 p.m. A man who had gotten a ride from a local sheriff’s deputy reported that he left his bag in the deputy’s car. He was wondering how he could get that back.

4:23 p.m. A man in a blanket was walking in traffic.

7:15 p.m. A man was in a ditch.

8:47 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that there was a man riding a snowmobile in his front yard.

10:06 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 when he meant to turn his phone off.

10:41 p.m. A Whitefish woman called 911 to report a drunk driver. Later on she called back to report that she no longer thought the driver was drunk.

11:42 p.m. Some Kalispell youths were pushing shopping carts around an area parking lot.