A 53-year-old Browning man accused of molesting children was sentenced to 27 months in prison and a lifetime of supervised release in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on Dec. 19.

According to court records, between 2014 and 2016, Edward Dean Cassidy molested two young children both under the age of 12. In September, Cassidy pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact of a minor.

Cassidy will also be forced to pay $442 in restitution.