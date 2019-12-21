One Injured in Kalispell Duplex Shooting

One person was injured in a shooting on 7th Avenue West in Kalispell early Saturday morning, when police responded to reports of gunfire in a residential neighborhood.

According to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department, officers responded shortly after midnight on Dec. 21 to the 1500 block of 7th Avenue West for a reported call of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find multiple rounds fired into a duplex in the area and discovered that rounds of ammunition also struck other nearby residences.

One minor injury was reported but the victim declined medical treatment, according to the press release.

“One residence took the significant majority of the rounds, with the others being struck during the shooting,” the news release states.

The Kalispell Police Department activated its Major Crime Unit and the shooting is under investigation at the time. The Kalispell Police Department is still developing leads.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the Kalispell Police Department at 758-7780, or contact Detective Karen Webster at 758-7791

The incident remains under investigation. More information will be released as the investigation progresses.