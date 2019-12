When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Mountain Resort

More info: www.skiwhitefish.com

Before Santa makes his trip around the world, he leads a fiery torchlight parade down the slopes at Whitefish Mountain Resort and hands out a few presents to good girls and boys. Gather at the bottom of Ed’s Run to watch the Torchlight Parade descend from the top of Chair 2. Santa will give gifts out in Ed and Mully’s following the parade.