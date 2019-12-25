2019 News and Feature Photos of the Year

Flathead Beacon photographers Hunter D’Antuono, Justin Franz and Greg Lindstrom recorded a myriad of notable happenings from 2019 in the Flathead and beyond.
This year’s collection of photos range from the newsworthy to the experimental, from instances of unguarded human emotion to intense exercises in sculpting light.
The annual photo-selection process is no minor task, but from an ocean of pixels composed of hundreds of thousands of captured moments, a handful of frames eventually bob to the surface. Here’s a look at 2019 through the lenses of the Beacon’s photographers.
