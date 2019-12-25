Sports

2019 Sports Photos of the Year

A selection of this year's top athletes and moments in sports from Northwest Montana

By Beacon Staff //

  • Lynnea Woody rides her horse Prince Eric in Cross Country at The Event at Rebecca Farm on July 27, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • Wyatt Garver of the Eureka Lions celebrates his team’s win against the Red Lodge Rams in the Class B semifinal at Lincoln County High School on Nov. 16, 2019. The Lions beat the Rams 39 to 35. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • Makena Morley poses on the Bigfork High School Track on July 3, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • Nathan Hader of the Glacier Twins pitches against the Missoula Mavericks at Memorial Field in Whitefish on June 25, 2019. The Twins won both their games against the Mavericks, 8-1 and 12-2. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • A kayaker competes in the Expert Slalom event during the 44th annual Bigfork Whitewater Festival on a foamy section of the Swan River known as the “Wild Mile” on May 25, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • The setting sun casts shadows of competitors during an outdoor wrestling event between Flathead Valley highs schoolers and visiting students from the German state of Baden-Württemberg at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on August 7, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • Nicole Heavirland, co-captain of the the U.S. National Rugby 7s team poses for a portrait at Smith Fields in Whitefish on July 31, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • The Montana Spartan Race in Bigfork on May 4, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • Taylor Brisendine of Glacier High School competes in long jump in the Montana AA/B state track and field meet in Legends Stadium in Kalispell on May 24, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • Sophia Smith. Best of Preps Fall 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • Henry Nuce. Best of Preps Fall 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • Coach Sam Tudor celebrates his 100th win on Jan. 18, 2019. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

  • Emily Cleveland, left, and Sophie Smith of Glacier High School embrace after their team’s loss to Billings West High School in a semifinals match at Glacier High School in Kalispell on Oct. 30, 2019. Glacier fell to Billings 2-1, ending Glacier’s season. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • Lee Walburn Flathead County’s top spring 2019 prep sports athletes. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • Angellica Street Flathead County’s top spring 2019 prep sports athletes. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • The Libby Loggers meet in the locker room at halftime during a game against the Butte Central Maroons in Libby on Nov. 2, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

  • Jace Augare competes in bull riding at the Brash Rodeo at the Blue Moon Arena in Columbia Falls on May 30, 2019. The arena hosts a rodeo every Thursday night throughout the summer. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The year featured record-breakers, champions, standout performances, close calls, heartbreaks and numerous other instances of sports magic. The Beacon’s photographers were there to capture many of those moments and faces. Here’s a sampling of some of our favorites.

