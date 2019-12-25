Explore: Ski with Maggie Day

Olympian and Whitefish native Maggie Voisin will continue the tradition of “Ski with Maggie” day on Friday, Dec. 27, at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Kids of all ages can meet at the top of Chair 2 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to make runs with the slopestyle skiing star. An autograph signing and poster giveaway will follow at Ed & Mully’s at 3 p.m. The event is free, however participants must have a lift ticket or ski pass for the skiing portion of the afternoon.

Voisin has been a member of the U.S. Freeski team for the past six years, is a two-time Olympian and an X Games gold medalist. She was born and raised in Whitefish, is a former member of Whitefish Mountain Resort’s freestyle team, and has been sponsored by Explore Whitefish since she was 13, which helped her cover competition and travel expenses in her early years.

For more information, visit www.explorewhitefish.com or www.skiwhitefish.com.