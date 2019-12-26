Eighteen from Northwest Montana Picked for Shrine Game

Drew Deck (5) of the Glacier Wolfpack hauls in a long pass in a game against the Helena Bengals at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Oct. 11, 2019. The Bengals won 20-6. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Senior standouts representing nine different Northwest Montana high schools have been selected or named as reserves for the 74th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game, it was announced on Dec. 25.

The annual all-star football game will be played on July 18, 2020 in Billings and features the top players in the class of 2020 from around the state. This season, 18 locals have been chosen, nine on the West roster, one on the East roster, and eight more as alternates for the West team. The student-athletes represent Browning, Columbia Falls, Eureka, Flathead, Glacier, Hot Springs, Libby, Polson and Whitefish high schools.

No local team has more players on the West roster than Glacier, which placed wide receiver Drew Deck, defensive lineman Hank Nuce and offensive lineman Maddoxx Fucci on the squad. Deck and Nuce each signed a National Letter of Intent last week to continue their football careers at the University of Montana.

Across town, Flathead also had three players named in some fashion, with offensive lineman Max Anderson and defensive lineman Tanner Russell on the West squad. Defensive back Chance Sheldon-Allen is an alternate.

Class B state champion Eureka is the only other local school with two players — defensive back Hank Dunn and linebacker Jake Kindel — on the West roster. Eureka’s Chet McCully was named an alternate at linebacker.

The other West roster selections are Chris Schedlbauer, an offensive lineman from Libby, and Polson defensive back Ryker Wenderoth. Browning defensive end Justin Anderson was named to the East team. Additional West team alternates are Devin Beale (Whitefish), Logan Drown (Whitefish), Brandon Knudsen (Hot Springs), Bo Kelley (Polson), Tanner Marshall (Libby) and Bradly Nieves (Columbia Falls).

The Montana East-West Shrine Game is a fundraiser for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington, and organizers say the game has raised nearly $1 million in the last 10 years. The East team won last year’s game 28-22, their third straight victory in the series. For more information, visit www.montanaeastwestshrinegame.org.

