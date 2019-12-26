Explore: John White Speaker Series

Two noted Northwest Montana historians will be speaking at the Northwest Montana History Museum in Kalispell next month.

Every winter, the museum presents the John White Series, a chance for museum members and the public to enjoy a cup of coffee and learn something new about their community. On Jan. 12, John Fraley, author of “A Woman’s Way West,” will share what he learned about the amazing life of Doris Huffine. On Jan. 26, fire consultant and historian Rick Trembath will give a talk about the history of wildfires in Northwest Montana, from the days when Native Americans used fire to help shape the land to contemporary land management practices.

The John White Series takes place every other Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Northwest Montana History Museum at 124 Second Ave. E. Museum members can purchase tickets for $6 and the general public can attend for $9. Discounts are available if you purchase tickets to five talks through the winter. Tickets are available at the museum or at the door the day of the event. For more information call (406) 756-8381.