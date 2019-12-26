Glacier Grad Hailee Bennett Honored by GNAC

Hailee Bennett drives past Hellgate defenders. The Glacier Wolfpack rolled past Missoula Hellgate 57-30 in Kalispell on March 5, 2015, advancing to the Class AA state tournament for the fourth season in a row. For more photos visit www.flatheadbeacon.com. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Seattle Pacific University point guard Hailee Bennett, a 2016 Glacier High School graduate, was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Dec. 23, the first such honor of her college career.

Bennett averaged 22 points and seven rebounds in two games for the Falcons the week prior, setting career-highs in points (29) and rebounds (9) in an 80-67 win against Cal State-Los Angeles on Dec. 16. Three days later, Bennett helped SPU blow out Academy of Art with 15 points and five boards in just 23 minutes.

The 5-foot-7 Bennett was a do-everything dynamo for the Wolfpack, averaging more than 15 points, four rebounds and four assists as a senior in high school. She redshirted her first year at Seattle Pacific but has started 27 times in the last two seasons, including all 10 games this year.