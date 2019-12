When: Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28 at 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Bar in Whitefish

More info: greatnorthernbar.com

A unique blend of excellent songwriting, bluegrass roots and the sheer raw energy of a rock band, The Lil Smokies weave seamlessly through genres, leaving behind melodies you’ll be singing to yourself for days. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.