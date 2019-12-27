Man Arrested Following Drive-By Shooting in Kalispell

An 18-year-old Columbia Falls man has been arrested following an apparent drive-by shooting in Kalispell on Dec. 21.

Ansen Walter Ingraham has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon and three counts of felony criminal endangerment following a shooting at Seventh Avenue West on Dec. 21. He will appear in court for an arraignment on Jan. 9.

According to court documents, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a shooting on Dec. 21 at 12:08 a.m. near Seventh Avenue West. According to witnesses, a black SUV drove down the street and the occupants fired at multiple residences. Bullets were found in multiple homes and more than 20 shells were found in the street.

Later on, law enforcement received a report of two more shootings on Sunnyside Drive and Ashley Creek Lane. In one of those incidents, a bullet entered the home and passed within feet of a sleeping child.

Police interviewed the resident of one of the homes on Seventh Avenue who said his son believed Ingraham was the perpetrator because of an “ongoing dispute.”

When detectives interviewed the son, he said that Ingraham had told him that he was going to “get what was coming to him.” Later on, police learned that Ingraham was staying with a man on Cottonwood Drive. When law enforcement went to the home and asked the man there about the shooting he said, “they did it.” The man said that Ingraham and another man, who has not yet been charged, left the home on Dec. 21 to “deal with some business.” The man told authorities that Ingraham and the other suspect returned home later with multiple guns. The man also heard Ingraham state that he “drained (his) clip.”