Sheriff’s Office Confiscate Five Pounds of Meth in Drug Bust

Two men have been accused of smuggling drugs from California to the Flathead Valley inside toys that were wrapped up to look like holiday gifts.

On Dec. 26, the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force arrested two men, Adan Bedal-Barajas and Santiago Marron, following a tip that they were bringing drugs into the valley. A search revealed the men had five pounds of methamphetamine and one pound of marijuana, most of it concealed inside stuffed animals. A gun was also seized.

The arrests were the result of a month-long investigation. Both men will likely be charged in federal court.