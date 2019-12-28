Bukacek Qualified for Board of Health

Montana Laureate Dr. Ann Bukacek is qualified.

I normally agree with the distinguished Dr. David Myerowitz, but have to dispute his assertion that Dr. Bukacek is unqualified. She has just received this year’s Montana Chapter of the American College of Physicians annual laureate award. She has had a long and productive record as a medical provider in the Flathead Valley. She remains one of the few independent physicians who is not in the control and employ of big business. Big business hardly backed her for this position. She has been a thorn in the side of Big (and overly profitable) Medicine. She has sacrificed maximizing her income to provide longer patient sessions than are normally allowed in the valley’s various medical practices.

I’ve been her patient for years and have taken vaccinations all my life, but with some caution. I remember when all my fellow students were getting the first polio vaccine, which I declined. We had a polio outbreak in our school population following the vaccination. Yes, later, as the process improved, I then started taking the vaccine.

Diversity is the big word today. Why is it wrong to have diversity on our local board of health?

A.T. Burke

Kalispell