Celebrating a New Decade

As the decade nears its end and the ’20s approach, there are plenty of opportunities in the Flathead Valley to ring in the New Year.

From fireworks to polar plunges, here’s what’s going on in the valley on Dec. 31 through Jan. 1. For an events calendar updated daily, visit www.flatheadevents.net.

Whitefish

Whitefish Mountain Resort will host its annual New Year’s Eve Rail Jam to pair with an epic fireworks show on Big Mountain.

Skiers and snowboarders will compete at the custom-built rail jam venue for $1,000 in cash prizes.

After the Finals Jam winds down, join the Dash for Cash and watch the awards. The torchlight parade and fireworks start at 6:30.

Dance to live music at Ed and Mully’s from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., followed by more live music at the Bierstube from 9:30 to midnight.

Downtown Whitefish will have an array of parties to attend as the decade winds down including The New Wave Time Trippers at the Great Northern Bar starting at 7 p.m., Casey’s will host a Roaring 20’s themed party and a disco at the Montana Tap House.

Groove to some funky tunes at the O’Shaughnessy Cultural Arts Center where local Flathead Valley band, 20 Grand, will play. Tickets are $75 and include complimentary Bonsai Brewing beer, wine, champagne toast and a coat check. Doors open at 9 p.m.

JC and DJ Tonality will bump the beats of the decade at the Remington Bar starting at 10 p.m.

After a night downtown, head to the Lodge at Whitefish Lake for a New Year’s Day brunch starting at 7 a.m.

Kalispell

The Red Lion Hotel is hosting a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party in Kalispell to kick off 2020. DJ Countdown will play the greatest hits from the decade starting at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and include free drinks.

The Rock Mountain Band will play live music at Scotty’s Bar, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Bigfork

Take care of that New Year’s Day hangover with a dive into Flathead Lake at the 26th annual Polar Plunge at the Raven in Woods Bay. Those unenthused by the frigid water can relax by the fire with a hot toddy.

The Raven opens at 10 a.m. for drinks and registration. The parade to the lake begins at 1:45 p.m. with the plunge starting at 2 p.m. sharp.

The Bonfire will host the after party across the street.

